15,100 Shares in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Bought by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,074,000 after buying an additional 179,324 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 18,198.0% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,372,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,298,000 after buying an additional 1,364,852 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 666,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,641,000 after buying an additional 31,802 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 554,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,905,000 after buying an additional 180,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 459.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 467,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after buying an additional 383,747 shares in the last quarter.

ADC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

In other news, Director Simon Leopold acquired 1,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.60 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,762 shares in the company, valued at $200,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADC opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.13. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $55.56 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 75.97%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

