15,757 Shares in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Bought by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,757 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in Match Group by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Match Group from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura boosted their target price on Match Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Match Group Inc has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $95.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.41.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $547.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 237.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $11,011,273.35. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 207,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,877,669.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

