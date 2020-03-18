$16.39 Billion in Sales Expected for ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) will post $16.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.89 billion to $16.90 billion. ArcelorMittal reported sales of $19.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year sales of $65.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.83 billion to $69.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $69.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $67.09 billion to $72.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ArcelorMittal.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.24. ArcelorMittal had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $15.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion.

MT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ArcelorMittal from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

MT opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $24.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcelorMittal (MT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.