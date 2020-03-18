$169.66 Million in Sales Expected for Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) to announce sales of $169.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $171.80 million and the lowest is $169.00 million. Trade Desk reported sales of $120.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full year sales of $867.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $863.00 million to $873.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $215.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTD. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $330.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.25.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $170.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.56, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.30. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $153.05 and a 1-year high of $323.78.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.52, for a total transaction of $897,285.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,905,072.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.52, for a total value of $326,764.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,375,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,844 shares of company stock worth $39,426,585 over the last three months. 17.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

