19,844 Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT stock traded down $2.65 on Wednesday, reaching $49.72. 447,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,126. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.08 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.76%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

