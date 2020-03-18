1irstcoin (FST) Market Cap Hits $29.64 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. One 1irstcoin token can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00014141 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Instant Bitex and Token Store. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $29.64 million and $38,504.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 209.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.55 or 0.01931350 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00017503 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018990 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,864,793 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

