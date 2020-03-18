1World (1WO) Market Capitalization Hits $2.43 Million

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. 1World has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $4,536.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 1World has traded 40.5% lower against the dollar. One 1World token can currently be purchased for about $0.0986 or 0.00001884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018760 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.83 or 0.02193951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00192323 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00039195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00035351 BTC.

About 1World

1World’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,656,341 tokens. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1World Token Trading

1World can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

