20,000 Shares in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Purchased by Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. Dine Brands Global comprises about 0.1% of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can owned 0.12% of Dine Brands Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at about $6,880,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 73.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at about $793,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 270.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 15,520 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 567.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 19,599 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $443,962.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $205,124.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,656 shares of company stock worth $1,370,727. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIN stock traded down $7.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.52. The company had a trading volume of 532,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,827. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.45. Dine Brands Global Inc has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $104.46.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.15 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.50%. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 39.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIN. MKM Partners cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James cut Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.67.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

