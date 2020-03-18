$21.10 Million in Sales Expected for Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) to announce $21.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.71 million and the highest is $21.71 million. Global Medical REIT posted sales of $15.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year sales of $90.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.49 million to $93.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $104.16 million, with estimates ranging from $85.25 million to $114.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $20.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.44 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 2.49%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GMRE. National Securities began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 62,925 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth $2,724,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 975,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,907,000 after buying an additional 336,566 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMRE opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.32 million, a P/E ratio of 88.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $15.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

