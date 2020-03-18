$21.86 Million in Sales Expected for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) will report sales of $21.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.30 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics reported sales of $160,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13,562.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $127.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $99.49 million to $164.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $215.93 million, with estimates ranging from $172.97 million to $317.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 488.08% and a negative return on equity of 254.74%. The business had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KPTI shares. ValuEngine cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $225,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 766,489 shares in the company, valued at $17,261,332.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $173,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,667 shares of company stock worth $1,506,397. Corporate insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,381,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 181.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,790 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $9,585,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $7,699,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,645,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

