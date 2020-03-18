21,098 Shares in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,098 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of OSI Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the third quarter worth about $16,198,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in OSI Systems by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,360,000 after acquiring an additional 53,905 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in OSI Systems by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 76,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after acquiring an additional 51,205 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in OSI Systems by 181.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 77,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 49,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in OSI Systems by 224.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 33,761 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

In related news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 23,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $2,079,167.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,894.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 14,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,265,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,545,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,526,685. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $62.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $117.21.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $305.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.75 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.