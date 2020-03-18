2,215,886 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,215,886 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $45,536,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.15% of HP at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in HP by 1,803.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 67,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 63,622 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in HP by 15.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 49.4% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 231,660 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 76,611 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HP by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 867,130 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $16,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of HP by 10.6% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

NYSE HPQ opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.79. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

