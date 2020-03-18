$226.00 Million in Sales Expected for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) will report $226.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $234.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $218.00 million. Voya Financial reported sales of $249.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.00 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,742,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,174,000 after purchasing an additional 892,102 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,646,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,275,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,726,000 after purchasing an additional 438,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,694,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,307,000 after purchasing an additional 252,933 shares during the period.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $37.14 and a 12 month high of $63.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.22%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

