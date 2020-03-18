226,392 Shares in Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 226,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UGP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,453,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,181,000 after purchasing an additional 878,600 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 325,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 182,788 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

UGP stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Ultrapar Participacoes SA has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultrapar Participacoes SA will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.0546 dividend. This is a positive change from Ultrapar Participacoes’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Ultrapar Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UGP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Banco Santander upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ultrapar Participacoes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.77.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

