$23.46 Million in Sales Expected for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will report $23.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.30 million. Mitek Systems posted sales of $19.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year sales of $100.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $99.50 million to $100.56 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $115.32 million, with estimates ranging from $114.90 million to $115.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.45 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MITK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,751,000. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 421,532 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,295,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 285,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $296.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $13.07.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

