$247.83 Million in Sales Expected for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will announce sales of $247.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ferro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $244.60 million and the highest is $251.05 million. Ferro posted sales of $387.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ferro.

Get Ferro alerts:

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $245.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.42 million. Ferro had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 23.70%. Ferro’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

FOE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ferro from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Ferro to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of FOE opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $757.87 million, a P/E ratio of 147.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91. Ferro has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $21.28.

In related news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $213,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 692,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferro by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,397,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,626 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ferro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,257,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferro during the 3rd quarter worth $6,697,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferro during the 4th quarter worth $6,466,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,798,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,501,000 after acquiring an additional 288,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferro (FOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.