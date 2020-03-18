25,276 Shares in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ALLETE by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in ALLETE by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 105,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in ALLETE by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 386,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,357,000 after purchasing an additional 99,396 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ALLETE by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in ALLETE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 214,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $432,327.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALE opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. ALLETE Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.40 and a fifty-two week high of $88.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.6175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim raised ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho raised ALLETE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

