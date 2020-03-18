28,034 Shares in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.55. 3,034,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,776,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.09.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.39.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.