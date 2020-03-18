$288.18 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) will report sales of $288.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $301.00 million and the lowest is $275.36 million. Horizon Therapeutics reported sales of $280.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Horizon Therapeutics.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 44.08% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $363.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered Horizon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.36.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $34,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,726,797.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 84,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $3,019,395.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 987,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,142,839.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,592 shares of company stock valued at $6,821,115 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 55,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average of $31.90. Horizon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.