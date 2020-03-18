29,162 Shares in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAXN opened at $57.15 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 52-week low of $48.09 and a 52-week high of $90.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,392.00, a PEG ratio of 64.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total value of $140,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,705.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Luke Larson sold 15,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $1,267,521.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 76,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,755.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,091 shares of company stock valued at $9,761,925. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James cut Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Axon Enterprise from $94.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

