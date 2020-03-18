2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $175.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) will announce $175.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $176.10 million. 2U posted sales of $122.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full year sales of $738.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $735.80 million to $740.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $848.25 million, with estimates ranging from $839.80 million to $852.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.32. 2U had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TWOU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.77.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $115,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 172,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,187,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 2U by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,830,000 after acquiring an additional 66,637 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of 2U by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at $20,757,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in 2U by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in 2U by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.30. 2U has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $74.25.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

