$3.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) will announce sales of $3.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for GAP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.58 billion and the highest is $3.84 billion. GAP also posted sales of $3.71 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GAP will report full-year sales of $16.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.98 billion to $16.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.42 billion to $16.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GAP.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 2.14%. GAP’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on GAP from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on GAP from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush cut their price objective on GAP from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. GAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,934,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. GAP has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.62%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GAP (GPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.