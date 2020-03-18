30,636 Shares in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,636 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Open Text by 194.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,270,000 after buying an additional 142,096 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Open Text by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Open Text by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 177,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Open Text by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 133,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Open Text by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 108,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OTEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.59. Open Text Corp has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $47.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.75.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $771.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.01 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

