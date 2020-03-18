33,239 Shares in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Colfax by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 660,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,037,000 after acquiring an additional 87,993 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colfax during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Colfax by 284.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 207,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after buying an additional 153,868 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Colfax by 940.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $822,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFX traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.56. 62,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,916. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Colfax Corp has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $39.30.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $888.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Colfax’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colfax Corp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Colfax from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on Colfax in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Colfax in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

