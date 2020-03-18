$337.33 Million in Sales Expected for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to post $337.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $354.80 million and the lowest is $324.45 million. RLJ Lodging Trust reported sales of $399.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $347.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.86 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,906,000. AXA purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,053,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after buying an additional 235,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,735,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,761,000 after buying an additional 213,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.46. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $19.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

