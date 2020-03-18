34,786 Shares in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,786 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 794,128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after buying an additional 394,834 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 790,678 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $46,081,000 after buying an additional 57,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,934 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $32,109,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 458,877 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,743,000 after buying an additional 253,545 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 306,075 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,838,000 after buying an additional 101,940 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $1,799,354.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,305,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $29,187,401.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,970,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IART stock opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $34.72 and a 1-year high of $65.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.05.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $395.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IART. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.91.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

