36,114 Shares in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.10% of Methode Electronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 581.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $26,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MEI shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Methode Electronics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Methode Electronics stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,071. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.46. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $41.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

