$363.97 Million in Sales Expected for ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) to report $363.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $362.80 million to $365.14 million. ICF International posted sales of $341.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $396.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.66 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 4.66%. ICF International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICFI. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of ICF International in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on ICF International from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised ICF International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,652,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of ICF International by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ICF International by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after buying an additional 16,899 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of ICF International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 105,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 25,283 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $55.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ICF International has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $95.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.30 and a 200 day moving average of $85.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

