$374.27 Million in Sales Expected for CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) This Quarter

Analysts expect CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) to announce sales of $374.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $430.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $309.10 million. CNX Resources posted sales of $278.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $508.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.35 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth $21,981,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,062,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 4,152.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,236 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,769,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,507,000 after acquiring an additional 455,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNX opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

