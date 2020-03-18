3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.79 Million

Analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will report $149.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $143.80 million to $151.98 million. 3D Systems reported sales of $151.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year sales of $648.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $638.25 million to $670.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $659.58 million, with estimates ranging from $650.86 million to $672.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The 3D printing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.45 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of 3D Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

In other news, EVP Radhika Krishnan sold 6,542 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $61,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $5,182,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 245.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDD opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $661.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.96. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.29.

3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

