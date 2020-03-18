3DCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $222,202.40 (3DC)

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One 3DCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. Over the last week, 3DCoin has traded 88.6% lower against the dollar. 3DCoin has a market cap of $222,202.40 and $119.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000124 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001987 BTC.

About 3DCoin

3DCoin (3DC) is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 76,477,814 coins and its circulating supply is 70,188,120 coins. The official website for 3DCoin is www.3dcoin.io. The official message board for 3DCoin is medium.com/@Districts_io. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

3DCoin Coin Trading

3DCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 3DCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 3DCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

