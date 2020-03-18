$4.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Avnet (NYSE:AVT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Avnet (NYSE:AVT) will report sales of $4.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $4.42 billion. Avnet reported sales of $4.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year sales of $17.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.05 billion to $18.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.95 billion to $18.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avnet.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cross Research downgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

AVT stock opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.68. Avnet has a 1-year low of $21.73 and a 1-year high of $49.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,024,000 after purchasing an additional 106,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth about $51,418,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,601,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Avnet by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 517,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,970,000 after purchasing an additional 289,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth about $5,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avnet (AVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.