$41.64 Million in Sales Expected for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to report sales of $41.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.17 million and the highest is $42.10 million. Camden National posted sales of $41.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year sales of $170.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $169.21 million to $172.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $175.65 million, with estimates ranging from $174.90 million to $176.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.16 million. Camden National had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.29%.

Several research firms have commented on CAC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camden National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Camden National stock opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $517.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.89. Camden National has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.14.

In other Camden National news, EVP Joanne T. Campbell sold 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $202,571.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 21,488 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 15,369 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 507,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,395,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 12,519 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 4th quarter worth $488,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

