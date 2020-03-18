411,167 Shares in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Bought by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 411,167 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $47,194,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 0.73% of Proofpoint at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,242,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,591,000 after buying an additional 174,075 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 968,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,136,000 after buying an additional 130,938 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 935,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,767,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 764,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,760,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,701,000 after buying an additional 16,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total transaction of $610,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,686.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $251,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,927.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $10,014,500 over the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFPT stock opened at $111.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.92. Proofpoint Inc has a 52 week low of $83.81 and a 52 week high of $133.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 1.61.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Proofpoint’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

PFPT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

