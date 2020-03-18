4,188 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Mairs & Power INC

Mairs & Power INC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,054,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 165,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,100,000 after buying an additional 15,688 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $10.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,318,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,204,090. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.06. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $216.60 and a one year high of $311.59.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

