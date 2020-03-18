44,000 Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Purchased by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.06% of Bill.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL stock traded down $4.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,374,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,869. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $64.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.57.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. First Analysis initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Bill.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bill.com from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

