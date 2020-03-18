$468.53 Million in Sales Expected for FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) will report sales of $468.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $457.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $474.80 million. FirstCash reported sales of $467.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FirstCash.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,181,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $256,561,000 after buying an additional 166,795 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,038,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,404,000 after buying an additional 97,497 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in FirstCash by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,033,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $163,935,000 after acquiring an additional 156,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FirstCash by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,365,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,168,000 after acquiring an additional 109,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in FirstCash by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 768,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,942,000 after acquiring an additional 81,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.74. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $69.43 and a twelve month high of $106.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

