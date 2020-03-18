4d Pharma PLC (LON:DDDD) Insider David Robert Norwood Buys 100,000 Shares

4d Pharma PLC (LON:DDDD) insider David Robert Norwood acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($36,832.41).

Shares of LON:DDDD traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 29 ($0.38). 342,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,686. The company has a market cap of $18.99 million and a PE ratio of -0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 69.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 90.07. 4d Pharma PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 52.35 ($0.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 147.50 ($1.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

4d Pharma Company Profile

4D pharma plc engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company's development programs include Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome and Thetanix for paediatric crohn's disease, as well as Rosburix for Paediatric Ulcerative Colitis. It also develops immuno-oncology products, including MRx0518 for solid tumors; respiratory products, such as MRx0004 for asthma and MRx0001 for allergic asthma; autoimmune products comprising MRx0002 for multiple sclerosis and MRx0006 for rheumatoid arthritis; and CNS products for autism.

