$5.61 Billion in Sales Expected for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report $5.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.60 billion and the highest is $5.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp posted sales of $5.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year sales of $23.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.88 billion to $23.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $23.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.36 billion to $23.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

NYSE USB opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.01. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,051,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,541,000 after purchasing an additional 149,534 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $863,079,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 731,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,355,000 after buying an additional 221,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $560,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

