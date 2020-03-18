5,128 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.18.

SYK stock traded down $9.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.35. 105,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,969. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $137.00 and a twelve month high of $226.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

