51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in 51job were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its stake in shares of 51job by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 44,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 51job during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of 51job by 72.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of 51job by 182.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 30,292 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of 51job by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JOBS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 51job in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of 51job in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of 51job to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Shares of 51job stock opened at $62.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.40. 51job, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.12 and a 52 week high of $97.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.44.

51job Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

