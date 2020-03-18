51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $72.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on JOBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 51job from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on 51job in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on 51job in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Shares of JOBS stock traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.97. 422,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,758. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 1.40. 51job has a 12 month low of $57.12 and a 12 month high of $97.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOBS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of 51job by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,014,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in 51job by 182.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 30,292 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 51job during the third quarter worth $253,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in 51job by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 527,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in 51job by 23.4% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

