52,500 Shares in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Bought by Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. comprises approximately 0.1% of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can owned approximately 0.17% of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 19.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the third quarter valued at $174,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 21.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LORL. ValuEngine cut shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

LORL stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.28. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.77.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

