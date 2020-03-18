55,342 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Bought by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 55,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.4% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

JPST stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $49.36. 9,001,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.47.

