5,631 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 185,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,450,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $13.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.27. The company had a trading volume of 399,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,399. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a one year low of $110.03 and a one year high of $215.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.11 and a 200 day moving average of $191.48.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $233.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $223.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $199.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.92.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

