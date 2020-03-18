615,441 Shares in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Bought by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 615,441 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $101,209,000. Workday makes up about 1.4% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.27% of Workday at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $60,562,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 377.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 381,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,755,000 after acquiring an additional 301,656 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Workday by 15,837.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 258,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 256,569 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Workday by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,005,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,308,000 after acquiring an additional 256,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Workday by 600.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 254,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,898,000 after acquiring an additional 218,401 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $124.02 on Wednesday. Workday Inc has a twelve month low of $113.08 and a twelve month high of $226.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $37,690.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 6,921 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $1,239,897.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 318,476 shares of company stock valued at $54,915,389. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Workday from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Workday from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.40.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

