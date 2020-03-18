62,775 Shares in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 62,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RYN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rayonier from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

In other news, VP W. Rhett Rogers bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $36,060.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 13,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,409.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,490. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RYN opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.36. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $33.10.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.18 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 234.78%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

