63,394 Shares in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CADE. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 39,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $16.27. Cadence Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $194.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $14.50 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.69.

In related news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,600.00. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $403,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 60,334 shares of company stock worth $798,481 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

