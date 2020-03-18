654,251 Shares in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Acquired by Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 654,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,488,000. CarGurus comprises about 2.9% of Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. owned 0.58% of CarGurus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CarGurus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CarGurus by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 90,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in CarGurus by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CarGurus by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

In other CarGurus news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,313,863.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,113,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,085,085.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $198,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 301,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,984,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,262 shares of company stock worth $12,510,495 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.58. 30,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.23. CarGurus Inc has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $42.82.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $158.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.80 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 17.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.