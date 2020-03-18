6,679 Shares in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in W W Grainger by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,729,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in W W Grainger by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in W W Grainger by 1,570.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,647,000 after buying an additional 134,929 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 69,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on W W Grainger from $342.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens reduced their price target on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.45.

NYSE:GWW traded down $10.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $235.89. 533,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,358. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. W W Grainger Inc has a 52 week low of $224.00 and a 52 week high of $346.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 45.63%. W W Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 33.31%.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

